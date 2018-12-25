Project initiated to protect endangered vulture species in Thar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A three years project to protect endangered vulture species, through both in-situ and ex-situ methods of conservation, has been initiated in the Thar region of Sindh. The first of its kind of initiative in the region entails establishment of a Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre (VCBC) as well as training to Thari communities on preserving and protecting vultures in their natural habitat.

External factors which have contributed to the steep decline in the vulture population, such as the administration of harmful drugs like Diclofenac to livestock, will also be addressed, said a representative of IUCN for Conservation of Nature here on Monday. Talking to media, he said project jointly undertaken by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECM), Thar Foundation and IUCN for Conservation of Nature aims to help contain steep decline in the population of vulture that consequently had been casting a negative impact on the ecosystem they flourish on.

Sharing details of the ceremony held to mark the occasion, the official also referred to the National Vulture Recovery Committee already established by the Government of Pakistan to enhance cooperation at the national and regional level, ultimately paving way for safe habitats for vultures. Shahrukh Nusrat, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, was said to had expounded on the benefits vultures bring to the ecosystems where they thrive.

