Project for formation of model drug treatment facility in Islamabad finalised

ISLAMABAD- Federal Secretary Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS has approved a key project of formation of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Humak, Islamabad worth of 469.22 Million rupees.

The project was approved in the meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) at the Minsitry of Narcotics Control on Tuesday.

All key stakeholders including Chief Planning Commission, Appraisal Wing, Planning and finance division & Secretary PAO, participated in the meeting and detailed presentation was given to discuss the projects.

Expressing his remarks, the secretary said that the project is going to be a model that will be replicated in every province. He was of the view that treatment of people who fall victim to drugs plays key role in war against this evil.

The meeting also approved important projects that will help in eliminating the menace of drugs from society.

The projects included acquisition of land for ANF Academy at H11/1 Islamabad. This academy plays a key role in shaping the narrative against drugs and in capacity building of people who deal with combating the menace on frontline. The construction of ANF Special Investigation Cell in G-10/4, Islamabad was also proceeded.

Keeping in view the Prime Minister’s instructions to work for betterment of people of Balochistan, constriction of a Police Station of Anti-Narcotics Force at Panjgur, Balochistan amounting Rs. 479.29 Million was approved. Alongwith this construction of a Regional Directorate of ANF at Hanna Quetta amounting 1435.18 Million Rupees was also approved. The Secretary also approved the acquisition of land for ANF Police Station in Hub, Balochistan worth Rs. 4.5 Million.

The meeting concluded with the promise that timely execution of all decided projects will be ensured by all means.