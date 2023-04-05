Prohibited funding case IHC rejects FIA’s plea to cancel Imran’s bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) plea to cancel the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case, stating that allegations made in the first information report (FIR) had nothing to do with Imran or Tariq Shafi.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued a detailed decision rejecting the petition for the cancellation of Imran’s bail. The court raised questions regarding the evidence of the case and said that there was “no proof” that the money sent by Arif Naqvi was linked with criminal activity. It added that the former premier had not signed any bank documents.