Progressive group supports pharma industry demands

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Progressive Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry announcing support to the demands of the pharmaceutical industry against ‘Drug Act 2017’ has urged the government to immediately withdraw this law. In a statement issued here on Monday, Progressive Group President Khalid Usman, LCCI Executive Committee member Arshad Chaudhry, Progressive Group members Dr. Riaz, Dr. Tahir Azam and Rana Naeem said that the pharmaceutical industry was struggling against this law for the last many years and four ministers of the provincial government had assured the medicine companies for its withdrawal. They claimed that such laws were hindering the growth of the local pharmaceutical industry. They urged the government to restore drug act 1976 in its original shape and clear laws should be enacted regarding fake and registered medicines. They also claimed that people attached with this business were compelled to shut down their work because of the new drug act and it might also deprive the masses of cheaper medicines. They alleged that pharmaceutical industry was being defamed under the garb of substandard medicines.