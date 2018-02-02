Progressive group rejects hike in POL prices

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Progressive Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed its serious apprehension on increase in oil prices notified by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) saying it will negatively affect the businessmen and common people alike.

The Group said that the government while increasing oil prices had forgotten the poor as the hike may result in increasing prices of different products.

The Group said that it would also hurt the manufacturing sector as their input cost would increase due to high transportation charges thus making them more in-competitive in the international market. Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, Muhammad Azam Cheema, Chaudhry Arshad, Ehsan Ullah and others in a statement issued here on Monday said that our economy is worsening day by day because of continuous increase in petroleum, gas and electricity prices.