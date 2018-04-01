Progress will remain a dream unless women are empowered

Zubair Qureshi

Equality for women is progress for all. It is essential to change the general perception of society about women being subordinate to men. This was stated by speakers as they paid rich tribute to women in a literary session of Muzakra presents “Feminist Voices” by Research and Publication department of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) at Faiz Heritage Library.

Renowned Writer and Poet Kishwar Naheed , while speaking to participants, said ever since the creation of Pakistan, women have played a big part in the development of society. It is essential for Pakistan to give equal job opportunities to women to ensure a speedy development of the country, she added.

Poetry has an immediate and positive impact on minds and that women are playing an active role in the development of society which can no longer be forgotten or ignored, Kishwar said.

Kishwar Naheed recited a poem and shared a series of anecdotes to illustrate the need to compromise and be tactful and to pander the egos of those oppressing women in order to create space for women.

Columnist and Poet Haris Khalique speaking in the session said, women in Pakistan represent change in the socio-political dynamics of the country. Let us not forget what Mohammad Ali Jinnah says: “No nation can rise to the heights of glory until your women are side by side with you.” Therefore, it is time the state took all steps to ensure gender parity and women empowerment.

Feminist activist Farzana Bari said that women in Pakistan were victims of violent extremism by militants, which manifested in explosions, targeted killings, dress codes, restrictions to mobility and so on. “Radicalisation captures the mindsets of those who deny women their right to education, right to vote and right to health.