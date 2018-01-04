Progress against Polio — Year ahead

Ayesha Raza

AS we end this year and start a new one, I want to reflect on the words of our great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah that with Unity, Faith and Discipline everything worthwhile can be achieved. Let us build on this and renew our nation’s commitment to eradicate polio once and for all. 2017 was another historic year for Pakistan’s polio eradication programme as we registered a 97% drop in cases from the dire situation of 2014. This, however, is a zero sum game and we need to get to a 100% reduction to zero cases.

Each of our vaccinators, government workers, partners, and millions of parents and guardians who supported their young children to be vaccinated last year deserve our heartfelt thanks and appreciation. Special gratitude to our devoted men and women of the law enforcement agencies who have supported us throughout this noble cause. We would not have made these strides without their invaluable assistance. If there was a record book for high level political support and leadership, hard work, “out-of-the-box” thinking, preparedness, data-driven decision making and accountability would be at the top! Despite this inspirational result, the wild polio virus remains a threat to our country, especially to our children. It’s even deeper a threat to our pride as a nation. In fact, our final battle to eliminate polio is proving extraordinarily difficult. For example, Karachi was free of the poliovirus for parts of 2016 but then re-infected. Provincial authorities in Sindh have responded by hiring 500 new medical officers. Another frontline hotspot, Balochistan, has recently added 1,000 community health vaccinators and 300 technicians to strengthen the team of frontline vaccinators. Similar efforts are underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Administered Tribal Areas, Punjab, Islamabad and other parts of the country to sustain our gains.

We, though, have been able to sustain the gains made in high risk areas of FATA (where no new case was reported throughout 2017), most of KP and Punjab (where one case each was reported during 2017) and AJK (which remained polio free throughout 2017). With over 97 % acceptance of vaccine among populations and coverage of over 95% in most of the areas, virus is still playing hide and seek with us. We should also take the courage that from 306 confirmed cases recorded in 2014, we have come down to 8 cases at the end of 2017. This huge turn around has been made possible by our dedicated and hardworking front line health workers and we owe a big thanks to all of them.

Our state of the art and globally acclaimed disease surveillance network continue to detect virus from various environmental sites across Balochistan, Karachi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and South Punjab. We are proactively detecting the virus to help us stay ahead in this race against polio and our dedicated front line health workers are doing whatever it takes to raise the immunity among our children. But for sure this last mile is proving out to be a hard one. We are seeking the support of all parents, communities, medical fraternity, religious scholars, political parties and most importantly the media to continue supporting this national cause. If we are to show the world this year that Pakistan can contain a public health emergency, we need the government managers and administrators who plan, execute and monitor vaccination teams to raise their performances and ensure that the drops reach every child under the age of five — in every house and every community.

I also call on communities and families to continue to open their doors to Sehat Muhafiz teams to ensure that every child gets their two vaccine drops. This is the only way we can collectively ensure that we rid polio from our land. The polio vaccine is safe and there’s no limit to how many times you can receive it. When the poliovirus invades your child’s body, it paralyzes for life, and can even kill. There is no cure from this disease! It is time for each and every one of us to be a Sehat Muhafiz! My countrymen and women, this is our moment to protect our children and our children’s children. Let us work together in 2018 like never before. If we do, there is nothing we can’t achieve.

— The writer, a Senator, is the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication.