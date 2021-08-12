Progress on motorways reviewed

A meeting to review progress on Mega Road Infrastructure Projects of the province was held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress so far made on Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway, Dir Motorway and other projects in communication sector.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Communications & Works Ijaz Ansari, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and other senior officials attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress made on the proposed 365 KM long Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway and 30 KM long Dir Motorway projects. It was told that PC-I of Peshawar- D.I Khan Motorway project had been approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP).—Staff Reporter