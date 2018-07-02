Progress of poor, farmers is mission of my life: Elahi

Salim Ahmed

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that focus of our works have always been better, education and health of common and poor man, farmer and their children, because of this I during my chief minister-ship in Punjab also undertook numerous record works like free education, free medicines, provision of employment to maximum number of people in which 1122 like institutions are also included.

He said this while addressing a big public meeting along with N-League former MNA Sardar Mumtaz Tamman, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other leaders in NA-65 Talagang today.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that progress of the poor, farmers, workers and backward areas is mission my life, even during chief minister-ship I continued working for this mission, people on July 25 should by taking right decision will make the looters of the country and nation run away forever.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that I regard Talagang as my second home, draw comparison of our tenure including provision of electricity and gas with any previous tenure, we have written a new chapter of development also in this area.

Continuing Ch Parvez Elahi said that the people are already hit hard by price hike, increase in the petroleum products prices is a matter of great concern, N-League black deeds are surfacing one after the other, people should take revenge of N-League failed policies in the next election.