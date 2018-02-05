Progress linked to continuity of democracy: Abbasi

Inaugurates power plant in Chitral

Our Correspondent

Chitral

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that progress in the country will continue if democracy is allowed to flourish uninterrupted.

The prime minister said this while addressing an inauguration ceremony of the Golen Gol Hydropower Project in Chitral, which will add 36 megawatt of electricity.

The prime minister was accompanied by MNA from Chitral Shahzada Iftikharuddin and senior officials as he unveiled the plaque of the project.

The total installed generation capacity of the project is 108 MW with three generating units – each of them having a capacity of 36 MW.

“Such projects were possible because you made the right choice of electing Nawaz Sharif. Now it is in the hands of you people to again make the right choice and allow the progress to continue,” he told the ceremony attendees.

PM Abbasi said the credit for ending gas and electricity load shedding in the country goes to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and said various projects were introduced in those far-flung areas where previous governments were not able to.

He said Pakistan has been brought back on the right track.

The premier said that more development work has been carried out in Chitral than any other part of the country under the PML-N government, and Lowari Tunnel was an example of it.

After the construction of Lowari Tunnel, Golen Gol power project, many other development projects were in the pipeline, the premier announced.

The electricity to be generated from the first unit of the project is exclusively meant to cope with the needs of Chitral town and adjacent areas, said a PM Office statement.

In the wake of devastating floods of 2015 in Chitral, the federal government directed WAPDA to supply electricity generated from the first unit of the project to Chitral to meet the energy needs for socio-economic development of the backward and far-flung areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This quantum of electricity is three times more than the present requirements of Chitral, and will also cater the future demand of the electricity.

The project has been constructed on Golen Gol – a tributary of River Mastuj – near Chitral.

The first unit has been completed, while the second and the third unit would be commissioned in March and May 2018 respectively.

The project will provide 436 million units of electricity to the national grid every year.

Benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs 3.7 billion per annum.

The approved PC-I cost of the project amounts to Rs 29 billion.

In addition to WAPDA’s own sources, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Saudi Fund for Development, Kuwait Development Fund and OPEC Fund for International Development had also been providing financial assistance for completion of the project.