Progress in science vital for development

Staff Reporter

Forensic Science Agency Punjab Director General Dr Ashraf Sajid said the role of science and technology is vital to make progress in the economic sector.

He was speaking at an international conference on “Innovation and Commercialisation of Biotechnology” held at the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) here on Wednesday. He said that progress in research had great importance for the uplifting of value added products. Dr Ashraf Sajid said that no country could make progress without keeping pace with the modern research. He added that the government had done much for development of biotechnology in the country.

He said that use of biotechnology could be beneficial in raising per acre yield in agriculture products. He added that the role of the PCSIR labs was crucial in the tests of daily use of edible items in which vegetable oil and other things used. He applauded the PCSIR role in ensuring food free of adulteration and said the PCSIR had played a remarkable role in public private partnership sector and development in local industry.

Dean of Malaysia University Dr Fatima Sari emphasised on developing consensus by removing differences in development of biotechnology among different countries.

PCSIR Chairman Dr Shehzad Alam and DG Quratulain Syed were also present in the conference and said in their speeches that biotechnology was the technology of the 21st century and nothing possible in development of science and research without making progress in biotechnology.