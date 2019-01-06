Programme on stress management in KAC

Staff Reporter

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a programme on stress management with the coordination of Pakistan association for mental health at Arts Council, Karachi.

The program was chaired by Dr Haroom Kamal where President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Dr. Shahid, Dr. Mahrukh Iftikhar and Dr. Saima Qurashi addressed to the program.

Addressing president Pakistan association for mental health Dar Haroon Kamal said that mental stress changes the behavior of human which leads to fear and anxiety, due to mental stress a man can change his mode and do different things which he was not used to prior. Some people become addict and some other try to find peace in the religion.

He said that in the previous year 77 people suicides at Tharr where 67 ended their life at Umar Koat due to stress, when person suicides due to mental stress the other people suffering will be affected and they will prefer to do the same to get rid of it.

To reduce stress man should bring himself close to the nature, and at least should give half hour daily to himself. President arts council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that we are living in a strange society where a normal person cannot live normally, almost every person in Pakistan is suffering with any kind of mental stress, we should not ended the hope of life.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Haroon Kamal for doing such a great job of making Pakistan and the world a stress free place. On the occasion Dr. Mahrukh Iftikhar and Dr Siama Qurashi did an exercise of stress management where other people also participated in it.

