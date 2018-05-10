Profiteers in Ramazan bazaars to be fined

Rawalpindi

The administration is finalizing all the arrangements to set up 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars for providing relief to the consumers during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarik while the administration would launch crackdowns against profiteers said Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sara Hayat.

Talking to APP she said, the Ramazan bazaars and open markets would be monitored by district administration and deputy commissioner concerned. The traders would not be allowed to fleece the customers and sale low quality products, she added.—APP