Profiteers to be imposed heavy fines

Rawalpindi

Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Unbar Gilani Tuesday said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against profiteers and heavy fines would be imposed on the rules violators.

Raids were conducted in different cantt markets during January and the shopkeepers found indulge in profiteering were imposed Rs 65,000 fines.

She said, the raids would continue and the shopkeepers fleecing the consumers would be penalized.

She informed that on Consumer Act violation, the retailers were imposed fines amounting to over Rs1.5 million during 2017.

A large number of raids were conducted during last year in different cantonment areas and the shopkeepers found violating Consumer Act including profiteers, not displaying price lists, selling products without expiry dates and other violations were imposed fines.—APP