Profiteers imposed fine

Rawalpindi

In order to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 33 raids in different markets during January and imposed fines amounting to Rs 175,000 on 14 profiteers.

According to Assistant Commissioner, Saddar, Ahmed Hasan, a FIR was also lodged against a shopkeeper while two petrol pumps were sealed on the rules violations. He said, the district administration team also conducted raids at LPG agencies and imposed Rs 25000 fines on five dealers as they were charging exorbitant rates to the citizens.—APP

