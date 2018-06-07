Profiteers fined Rs 4.5m during Ramazan

Rawalpindi

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayat on Wednesday said that the district government imposed over Rs 4.5 million on profiteers and lodged 61 FIRs against the rules violators during Ramadan.

She said that those found indulged in profiteering and hoarding were sent behind the bars. Sara Hayat informed that though, the prices of fruits and vegetables were directly linked with demand and supply formula, but the administration was taking strict action in accordance with the law against hoarders, and those involved in artificial price hike.

She said, the magistrates were visiting wholesale and open markets on daily basis to check prices of daily use items and impose fines on the rules violators. The shopkeepers found involved in severe violations and creating problems for the residents were being sent behind the bars, she added.

Sara Hayat further said that the administration was making efforts to provide quality food items in Ramazan Bazaars on affordable rates. The profiteers were also imposed Rs 232,800 fines by the magistrates today, she said and warned the profiteers and hoarders of strict action if found violating the official price list in all big and small markets of the district.—APP