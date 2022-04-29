Profiteers fined for overpricing

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Friday continued actions to ensure sell of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and collected fine of Rs. 37000 from 16 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs 5000 from 5 shopkeepers.

The Mukhtiarkar City visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 30000 from 6 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo paid visits to different markets and collected a fine of Rs. 2000 from 5 shopkeepers.

Mukhtiarkar Rural Zohaib Memon visited different markets and issued warnings to 3 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 10 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.