Profitability of State media

DESPITE the proliferation of private media over the last few

years, both Radio Pakistan and PTV are still very much relevant and playing a pivotal role in disseminating information and providing entertainment to people especially in the areas where the cable has yet not reached, and it is heartening to see that present government also appears to be interested to bring improvement in state media to fully exploit their potential and utility these institutions have due to their mass reach.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Friday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said a plan is being devised to make PTV and Radio Pakistan profitable entities. They said that both the organisations will also be put under one administrative umbrella. Indeed this shows the commitment of PTI government that it is really interested in bringing reforms to all the institutions including the State media. Whilst we welcome the move that the two organizations will be run on professional lines and to this effect the model adopted by BBC may be emulated, but those sitting in the government must also understand that public broadcasters nowhere in the world are profitable. It is the government that supports them through different ways. Whilst the financial position of PTV is better as it is getting license fee through electricity bills, it has been seen that over the years step-motherly attitude has been meted out to Radio Pakistan – the organization which announced the creation of Pakistan. There is also resentment amongst the employees of Radio Pakistan and one saw its manifestation recently when they took to roads against the government’s proposal to lease out the building of the organization located on the Constitution Avenue in the Federal Capital. It has provided much solace to their employees that the proposal of leasing out the building has been put on hold at least for the moment but the national broadcaster is currently faced with serious financial crisis. Most recently, the federal cabinet approved a supplementary grant of four hundred million rupees for it but the amount has yet not been released by the Finance Ministry. The result is that the retired employees are still awaiting their commutation whilst the serving ones await raise in their salaries and house hiring as was announced in budget 2018-19. We, therefore, will ask the government to pay special attention to addressing the economic plight of Radio Pakistan and enhance its budget to the level that it can take forward the modernization plan of replacing old transmitters with latest ones and the employees’ concerns are also adequately addressed.

