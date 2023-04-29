Profiles of more than 6.5 lakh govt officials digitized through PITB

LAHORE – The Human Resource Management System (HRMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Human Resource Department, has so far digitized 6 lakhs and 68 thousand profiles of 39 government administrative departments across Punjab. This was told during a progress review meeting chaired by the PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The HRMS has been designed to maintain accurate information of government employees including their profiles, skills, postings and performance records in all departments of Punjab.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the profiles of more than 6 lakh officers of grade 1 to grade 16 whereas more than 51,000 officers of grade 17 and above have been digitized through the system so far. Moreover, transfer notifications have been issued to more than 110,000 government officials under the system so far.

Furthermore, more than 77 lakh leave applications were approved under the Leave Application Module in the School Education Department (SED).

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the HRMS has proved to be very effective in bringing transparency in departmental affairs as well as increasing the efficiency of government officials.