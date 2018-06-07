Profile of Dr Hasan Askari caretaker Chief Minister Punjab

Dr Askari is a renowned political scientist and military analyst who is currently serving as professor emeritus of political science at his alma mater, Punjab University.

He also served as a visiting professor of Pakistan Studies at Columbia University from January 1996 to July 1999.

During 1988 to 1991, Dr Askari served as the Allama Iqbal Professor at Heidelberg University of Germany.

In 2010, the professor was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

He has also published a number of books, including Military, State and Society in Pakistan andThe military and politics in Pakistan: 1947 – 1997 among others.