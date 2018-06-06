Profile of Barrister Syed Ali Zafar

Islamabad

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday took oath as caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting. Following is Profile of Syed Ali Zafar Syed Ali Zafar was the President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (2015-16). He is President of Pakistan chapter of SAARC Law. – He is Senior Partner of his law firm, Mandviwalla & Zafar, which is the largest and leading law firms of Pakistan having its offices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

He is the Chairman of Cultural Association of Pakistan Graduates (CAPG) – He is Vice President of Human Rights Organization of Pakistan – He is Advocate Supreme Court and High Courts of Pakistan – He is Barrister-at-Law having done his Bar from England & Wales in 1984 – He completed his LLB from London School of Economics & Political Science in 1983 – Zafar has appeared in hundreds of important and famous cases due to which his name has been appearing regularly in all the newspapers of Pakistan and he is regularly called on TV for his expert advice.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of the book “Understanding Statutes” – He has assisted in and contributed in the drafting of various laws, both at the federal and provincial levels – He is the member of Punjab Bar Council, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan and Pakistan Bar Council.

He also writes in Express Tribune on various political, social and legal issues. – He has acted as arbitrator in various international arbitrations under the auspices of various bodies including International Chambers of Commerce (ICC) and the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

He is a lecturer in various law colleges in Pakistan and abroad and regularly judges legal moot competitions.—APP