Profile of Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Caretaker Minister Foreign Affairs, National Security, Defence and Defence Production

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Hussain Haroon on Tuesday took oath as Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs, National Security, Defence and Defence Production.

Following is the profile of Abdullah Hussain Haroon:-

Abdullah Hussain Haroon, born on October 21, 1950, has served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations from September 2008 to December 2012.

A scion of the Haroon family, he is a renowned businessman, social activist and a previous Sindh Assembly speaker who was a board member of several educational institutes, sports associations and charity organizations.

Hussain Haroon is son of Saeed Haroon, elder brother of Hameed Haroon and grandson of Sir Abdullah Haroon, a politician, who Muhammad Ali Jinnah called one of the strongest pillars of the All-India Muslim League.

He belongs to a well-known Kutchhi family hailed from Kutchh. He completed his education from Karachi Grammar School and later at the University of Karachi.

Hussain Haroon started his early career in public service as the election Coordinator for Pakistan Muslim League in the year 1970. Later he was appointed as Councilor, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) (1979–1985).

He has also served as Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh (1985–1988), Trustee Karachi Port Trust (KPT) (1980–1982); Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh (1985–1986); and leader of opposition, Provincial Assembly of Sindh (1986–1988).

Hussain Haroon has also been elected as Consultant, Pakistan Herald Publications Limited (PHPL) (1988–1989); Member to the Board of Governors, delegate to the United Nations General Assembly; Institute of Business Administration, Karachi (1996–1999); Chairman, Griffith College Karachi (1999–2005) and President, Pakistan-China Business Forum (1999–2004).

In 2008, Hussain Haroon was elected as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, replacing veteran Munir Akram.

