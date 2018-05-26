Profie of Sardar Tahir Mehmood

Sardar Tahir Mehmood CEO ‘Win Win Associates’, based in Islamabad, is a 15 years commercial and residential real-estate expert and a successful business man, whois committed to the philosophies of honesty, integrity, professionalism. Hehas built a solid foundation of his business by stepping into commercial and residential projects in Islamabad. Sardar Tahir has a long record of successfully guiding local, national and multi-national clients with their real estate acquisitions needs. His specific areas of expertise include strategic planning, space utilization, transaction management, product marketing and financial structuring.

He truly understands the necessary professionalism, commitment, integrity & knowledge required when dealing with real estate industry. His previous & present related experience has allowed him to make a vital change in the standard of living for hundreds of his clients and acquaintances.

His hard work and commitment has firmly established the company as one of the leading in Islamabad.

Sardar Tahir is not only a successful businessman but also have faith in community services. He believes , community service involvement is important because volunteering teaches compassion and understanding. He focuses on facilitating the under privileged. Engaging in volunteer services provide him an opportunity to become an active member, not only in his trade but also in his community and for a lasting, positive impact on society at large. As an example Sardar Tahir is an active member of Traders Welfare Associate (F-8 Markaz, Islamabad). Due to his tireless efforts and great contribution, he is elected as a president of the association, twice and un-opposed.

After becoming president of IEAA, he firmly believes that his effort shall bore fruit by bringing some reforms and making this real estate an INDUSTRY that supports the most to this country.

