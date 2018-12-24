Professor’s death

The death of a Sarghoda university professor in NAB custody is a tragic incident and it exposes the ugly face of our judicial system: it can prosecute and punish only those who are weak and lack the ability to bypass it. This is not the first time that law has shown its full vigour and force for a seemingly less-connected and powerless person. It is not so long ago that the Supreme Court acquitted a man two years after he was hanged to death. These shameful incidents make it extremely hard to deny that our justice system is fundamentally flawed. The core problem is that it does not serve the very basic purpose of justice: equality of everyone before the law. There are many in this country that have looted billions and killed hundreds of innocent people but are at large and beyond the reach of justice.

However, here I am more interested in advocating the deep connection between our decay as a society and the respect we give to our teachers than pointing at the ailments of judicial institutions. The reason why teaching is the least sought-after profession in Pakistan despite its being indispensable for the intellectual and moral health of society is the disrespect attached to this vital profession here. It is not uncommon in our society that teachers protesting for their salaries and other due rights are dragged, smashed and badly tortured by custodians of law. Examples of teachers being harassed and intimidated by feudals and others who belong to country’s power structure, are abound.

The pain, sufferings, mental agony and humiliation that teachers are forced to face for the acquisition of their due rights are unspeakable. On the other hand, we witness that the corrupt persons are given respect and honour, often red carpet treatment. It cannot be argued that the way we treat our teachers, scholars and intellectuals is in sharp contrast with the progressive and morally high societies. Mistreating teachers sends a message that teaching is miserable and downtrodden profession where no respect and status can be earned. This glaring lack of charm and prestige in teaching profession leads brilliant people to avoid teaching as a goal for them, which results in the dearth of intelligent and bright-minded people in this vital sector.

SHAKEEL GHOURI

Mirpurkhas, Sindh

