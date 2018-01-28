All professors, consultants to sit at OPDs

Staff Reporter

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab Najam Ahmed Shah on Saturday directed heads of all teaching hospitals and specialised healthcare institutions to prepare monthly duty schedule of all professors and consultants for OPD.

He was presiding over a meeting of vice chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges and medical superintendents/ executive directors of teaching hospitals and specialized healthcare institutions through video-link to review the performance of hospitals and utilisation of medicines budget by these institutions. The meeting was organised by the Special Management and Internal Policy Unit SM&IPU of the department, here on Saturday.

He said that the duty-roster should also be shared with the department and implemented in letter and spirit. He said the vice chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges and medical superintendents of the teaching hospitals would be responsible for implementation of the duty schedule.

The secretary said that official duty hours should be observed in hospitals and privacy of patients coming to the outpatients department should be maintained.

The meeting reviewed and evaluated the outdoor facilities for patients, procurement and utilisation of medicines budget, laboratory facilities and other patient welfare related affairs came under discussion during the meeting.

The secretary health said that the department had tried to free the teaching hospitals administrations from manual work of clerical staff and introduced software by using information technology in every sector to improve efficiency of the hospitals.

Najam Shah expressed his concerns over the reports that senior doctors did not observe the duty hours in the outdoor. The secretary directed that a software and gauge system should be prepared for to check pilferage of medical gases.

Najam Shah directed that from the next financial year central procurement of medicines should be conducted for the Allied Hospitals of Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for saving time and ensuring availability of medicines in the hospital, simultaneously.

He also directed that seasonal Influenza counter established in the teaching hospitals should remain functional round-the-clock and strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for treatment of patients and for protection of hospital staff be ensured. Najam also directed for rationalising the use of operation theatres and optimum utilisation of operatin theatres must be ensured by the load management. He also directed that every hospital should create individual demands to increase the seats of pharmacies according to their bed capacity.