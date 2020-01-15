Staff Reporter

Speakers at the workshop called for the promotion of quality education and research to meet the challenges.

They stated this at a workshop titled Professional Development Workshop for PhD Students held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, while addressing as chief guest said that there is dire need to ensure quality education and research work at par with international standard to combat challenges facing the country.

He stressed to strengthen academia, industry and government linkages for the fruitful result. He urged the faculty members to sharpen the skills of students so that they could prove themselves in their respective field.

Vice Chancellor also highlighted the issues and problems of the higher education sector in the country and various steps were being taken to improve quality research and education at the campus. He also assured the students and faculty members that university administration is making all efforts to ensure the quality education and research work to compete the world.

Director Advanced Studies, Dr. Muhammad Azam, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Fayyaz Ul Hassan Sahi and Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr. Riaz Ahmad also addressed the participants.

They stressed the need for ensuring quality education and for promoting the culture of research at the campus in line with the demands of the modern world. They said that no nation could make progress without ensuring quality and research oriented education.