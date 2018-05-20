Professional beggars rush to shopping malls

Rawalpindi

With the start of Holy month Ramadan-ul Mubarrak, the Professional beggars have rushed to the local markets and roadsides to get alms.

The groups of beggars mostly women, children and old men, have crowded the markets, shopping malls, signals and streets to seek money, to get money from people as charity. According to shoppers in markets, these beggars use new tactics to gain attention of the people.

Now, begging has become a profitable business for many as there is a strong mafia behind the beggars,” said a resident of Commercial Market, Tahir Khan.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt ® Bilal Ifthikar said that a comprehensive campaign had been launched to arrest the professional beggars. He said that special squad had been deployed to keep watch on professional beggars adding that City Traffic Police were discouraging this tendency.—APP