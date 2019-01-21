The menace of professional beggars has increased to such an extent in Karachi that now these are seen on almost all the food streets, hospitals, important roads and at traffic signals of the city, virtually compelling people there to give them some money in begging. Mostly at the traffic signals (until it is red), they continuously knock the close glasses of car’s windows by repeatedly saying “ Baba Allah kay naam pay kuch daydo” (Please give some money in the name of Allah).Thus, this frustrates many commuters, including myself.

These professional beggars compel the people to such an extent that in giving them some money they (people) find their salvation. According to a research report, beggars in Karachi earn around four million rupees per day; whereby each beggar earns almost two to three thousand rupees on a daily basis. The report further says that quite a good number of these professional beggars own one or two cars with their flats as well in many expensive areas of the city.

Hence, there is a greater need that the citizens of Karachi may be saved from the clutches of these professional beggars; as these beggars are proving to be stigma and nuisance for the city. Government of Sindh should seriously take stiff action against these professional beggars by barring their presence at all important roads, food streets, hospitals and traffic signals of the city.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp