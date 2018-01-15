Prof Zakariya urges journalism teachers to write books

Veteran journalism teacher, Prof. Zakariya Sajid, has urged the journalism teachers to come up with books on various aspects of media.

He was talking to a group of alumni of the Department of Journalism, University of Karachi, here on Sunday.

The gathering was arranged by Nuzaira Azam, an alumnus of the Department currently based in USA and running a training institute there, and Ikhlaq Ahmed, another alumnus, who had remained editor of weekly Akhbar-i-Jehan.

Prof. Sajid said that there was a dearth of books on journalism by the local teachers associated with media departments of various institutions.

They should come up with books on various aspects of journalism for the benefit of the students of the discipline of media studies.

Prof. Sajid also exhorted the young journalists to concentrate more on professionalism, devote time for reading books and in their profession abide by the principles of journalism.

He also lauded the contributions of the alumni of the Department of Journalism, University of Karachi, in various capacities within the country as well as abroad.—APP

