Prof Javed dies under custody

Observer Report

Lahore

A professor, under investigation in Sargodha University corruption case, died of “cardiac arrest” during custody, prison officials claimed. Prof Mian Javed had been kept at Camp Jail, Lahore, where he suffered cardiac arrest.

However, pictures of the deceased professor’s body went viral on social media with the handcuffs still on. The images drew ire of social media users, who strongly criticised the authorities. The deceased had been under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau in a case pertaining to varsity officials allegedly receiving millions as bribe for allowing establishing illegal sub-campuses.

Prof Mian Javed was the former CEO of the university’s Lahore sub-campus. He had been shifted to camp jail on judicial remand.

The NAB had arrested Prof Javed earlier this year along with former vice-chancellor of Sargodha University Dr Mohammad Akram Chaudhry and four other university officials.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the suspects were accused of receiving millions in bribes for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses.

