Prof Hassan Shah elected PAS fellow

Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shahthe Vice Chancellor of Government College University Lahore, has been elected as the Fellow of Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

The Fellowships of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences are tightly restricted to the scientists and only scientists of the highest merit, who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of scientific knowledge, are elected as the Fellows of the Academy.

The maximum permissible number of fellows in PAS is one hundred. Not more than five fellows can be elected in a year; but this year, only one Professor (Dr Hassan Amir Shah) is elected as fellow.

According to the GCU spokesman, the total number of PAS fellows in GCU has increased to three which included Dr G. Murtaza, the Professor Salam Chair, and Prof Dr Ikram ul Haq, the Distinguished National Professor of Biotechnology.

The vice chancellors of other universities and senior faculty members congratulated Prof Hassan Shah on his elections as the fellow of Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

