Prof Hassan given additional charge of VC

Salim Ahmed

Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, the Vice Chancellor of Government College University Lahore, has been given the additional of the post of Vice Chancellor, University of Narowal.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday by the Punjab Higher Education Department after the approval of Chancellor/Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana. According to the notification, Prof Hassan Shah will hold the additional charge of the post till the appointment of regular Vice Chancellor at University of Narowal.