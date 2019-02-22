Prof. Dr. Mugheesuddin Sheikh joins UMT

Staff Reporter

Prof. Dr. Mughees-ud-din Sheikh has joined University of Management and Technology, Lahore. He completed his Masters & Doctorate from the School of Journalism & Mass Communication of University of IOWA, USA.

Before joining UMT, he served University of Punjab as Chairman, Founding Director Institute of Communication Studies & Dean Faculty of Social Sciences. Later, he served as Dean University of the Central Punjab where he established a state-of-the-art Faculty of Media & Communication Studies.

His teaching experience includes College of Media & Communication, American University Emirates, Oslo College University, Norway, Punjab University, Lahore, Gomal University, D.I Khan and University of the Central Punjab, Lahore. In addition, he took initiative in launching Doctoral Program in Media & Communication in University of Gujrat. Prof. Dr. Mughees-ud-din Sheikh worked as the Convener of Curriculum Review Committee (Mass Communication) Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for many years.

He is the awardee of Presidential Award – Aziaz-e-Fazelat – and University’s Best Teacher Award (HEC), Journalism 4th Estate Award, USA, for two consecutive years. During this span of time, he has supervised more than 15 PhD Dissertations. His research articles have been published in the journals of national & international repute.

He has also presented several research papers in international conferences. His students are serving in mainstream National & International media organizations at key positions.

