Prof. Dr. Jamshed Iqbal of COMSATS honored with Pakistan Academy of Science Gold Medal

Pakistan Academy of Science awards Gold Medals and Prizes in thirteen fields of Science and Technology to Pakistani scientists who have made original research contributions. Nominations for the awards are made by the Fellows of the Academy, Universities and R&D Organizations. The nominations are evaluated by Expert Committees constituted by the Council of the Academy. So far nearly 200 scientists have been given these awards.

In a recently held ceremony, Prof. Dr. Jamshed Iqbal (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz), Head of Centre for Advanced Drug Research, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), CIIT Abbottabad was honored with PAS Gold Medal-2017 on 1st of November, 2017 by Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Islamabad in the field of Chemical Sciences Including Pharmaceutical Sciences in recognition of his outstanding and meritorious research work in the subject.

Prof. Dr. Jamshed Iqbal is an adept teacher and researcher of chemical sciences and currently leading the Centre for Advanced Drug Research in the prestigious CIIT, Abbottabad of Pakistan in Islamabad.