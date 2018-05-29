Prof Atta inducted as ‘Academician’ of Chinese Academy of Sciences

Staff Reporter

Prof Atta-ur-Rahman is the first scientist from the Muslim world to receive the highest honour from China as he has been inducted as ‘Academician’ of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Monday. The decision has been taken on the occasion of the 19th General Assembly of CAS, and the 14th General Assembly of Chinese Academy of Engineering which was presided by the President of China Xi Jinping, a press release said.

While, Sir Paul Nurse, a Nobel laureate and former President of Royal Society (London) was also inducted as an Academician at the same Ceremony. Prof Atta is the first scientist from the Muslim world to receive this highest honour from China. He obtained his PhD in organic chemistry from Cambridge University (1968). He has 1,122 publications in several fields of organic chemistry including 764 research publications, 43 international patents, 70 chapters in books and, 245 books published largely by major U.S. and European presses.

Prof Rahman is the first scientist from the Muslim world to have won the prestigious UNESCO Science Prize (1999) in the 35 year old history of the Prize. He was elected as Fellow of Royal Society (London) in July 2006.