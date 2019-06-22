Prof Adib Rizvi calls for increased community service programmes in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

SIUT student’s volunteer program batch 52 summer session’s certificate awarding ceremony was held at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, marking the conclusion of a week-long exercise of community services undertaken by the young generation of Pakistan.

This voluntary service program for school and college children, initiated by SIUT since 2006, are week long programs which are conducted by SIUT at its premises during the summer and winter vacations with an aim to motivate and train students to perform civic duties and community services for the society at large. The program has been well recognized by students, parents and teachers and has received an overwhelming response. It is specially structured and formulated to motivate the students to experience life beyond their own and enhance their community service values. To date, more than 6400 students have successfully completed the training program. The program began with an orientation in which students were informed of the activities that they would be involved in. The training spanned for 30 hours during which the participants also interactively engaged themselves with the admitted patients as well as the outpatients especially the children patients.