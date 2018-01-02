Prof Abdul Ahad Wani remembered

Srinagar

The Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammad Yasin Malik has said that Professor Abdul Ahad Wani was a resourceful personality who through his wisdom and sacrifices achieved a high place in the history of Kashmir.

Mohammad Yasin Malik addressing a meeting held at the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front office in Srinagar said that the intellectuals and thinkers like Professor Abdul Ahad Wani were

like a jewel in the crown of nations, adding Wani’s name will be written in golden words and he will always be remembered with great honor and dignity. He said that best way to remember the sacrifices of the great martyrs and pay tributes to them was to keep striving for the sacred cause.

He said, “We will have to stand firm in hard conditions and keep on resisting the oppression unleashed by the enemies of freedom with valor and courage.”—KMS