Production and supply of fake medicine decreased remarkably: Minister

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that the production and supply of fake and illegal medicine has decreased remarkably during last three years due to the effective and prompt reaction of District Quality Control Board.

Addressing of the sixth monthly meeting of DQCB held in Directorate General Health services, here on Saturday, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that we are in a war against fake medicine to save the future of our generations. He said that the basic purpose and function of DQBB is to prevent and check the supply of fake Medicine.

The Minister P&SH appreciated the performance of DQCB while taking the monthly review meeting. Minister insisted that culprits involved in business of illegal and fake medicines will be behind bars soon.

Additional secretary drug control Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drugs Control Punjab Muhammad Munwar Hayat, Secretaries District Quality Board and officers from Provincial Quality Control Board and Provincial drug control were also present in the meeting.

Additional Secretary drug control Muhammad Sohail has said that in previous DQCB meeting 689 cases were decided in which warning issued to 138 cases, 465 cases are in prosecution stage and FIR registered against 10 cases. Muhammad Munawar Hayat, Chief Drug Controller said that 6385 total licenses have been issued till today. At the end certificates were awarded to the officers on the basis of performance.

Orignally published by NNI