Production orders of Aleem Khan, Kh Salman issued

Lahore

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Tuesday issued production orders of Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and PML-N MPA Khawaja Salman Rafiq who are in custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The Speaker has issued the orders under Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly for the session of the Punjab Assembly starting on February 20, 2019.

Ch Parvez Elahi in his written orders to the Chairman NAB has said that both the MPAs should be produced in the Assembly Chambers on February 20 at 9 a. m. Speaking on this occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that as a Speaker it is his duty to struggle for stability of the Assembly for which he will continue to make all out efforts. —INP

