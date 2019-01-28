Production orders law introduced in Punjab benefitted opposition

Lahore

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that law of issuing production orders has been introduced for the first time in Punjab which benefitted the opposition. The Speaker Punjab Assembly was talking to a delegation of APNS which called on him at his residence in Lahore on Sunday. The delegation comprised Mehtab Khan, Mujibur Rehman Shami, Tameeza Mizami, Khushnood Ali Khan, Sarmad Ali, Jamil Akhtar, Mumtaz Tahir, Usman Majeed Shami, Bilal Mehmud, Shahid Mehmood, Humayun Gulzar, Rehmat Ali Raazi, Dr Tanveer Tahir, Naveed Chaudhry, Sardar Khan Niazi and Imran Ather among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that APNS problems and difficulties are genuine, want these to be solved soon, large scale dismissals of media workers are source of concern. He said that the media should not only do criticism but also guide the government and the opposition, as a Speaker my role is neutral, for the first time in the history of Punjab Assembly in-camera briefing was held on Sahiwal like incident.

The Speaker provincial assembly further said that the law for issuing production orders was in all the assemblies but there was no such law in the Punjab. The APNS delegation while describing the tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi as the Chief Minister termed it golden era particularly for the media and said that system of newspapers and television was going on very smoothly, establishing the colonies for the journalists are such works which can never be forgotten, besides this, you had undertaken ideal and historical reforms for the welfare and well-being of the people, Surgical Tower in Mayo Hospital, Burn Centres, setting up of cardiology hospitals and Multan Burn Centre in health sector are worth mentioning.—INP

