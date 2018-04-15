The local production of pharmaceuticals is one of the crucial issues of Pakistan which is increasing at an alarming ratio. In many parts of the country the process of local production is expanding day by day. The illiterate community of our society has a major role in it.

Use of local ingredients or substances is at high rate which is not suitable to be consumed and is risky for patients. It also causes many side effects and sometimes severe reactions which are not safe at all. It also leads to fatal diseases and complications. Use of local medications is not safe and healthy for a society and must be ceased with forthwith as it is high time to do so.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

