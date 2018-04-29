Production of medicines

The local production of pharmaceuticals is one of the crucial issues of Pakistan which is increasing at an alarming ratio. In many parts of the country the process of local production is expanding day by day. The illiterate community of our society has a major role in it. The use of local ingredients or substances is at high rate which is not suitable to be consumed and is risky for patients.

It also causes many side effects and sometimes severe reaction. It also results in birth of terrible diseases and complications. The motive is to access the high manufacture and use of local medications which are not safe and healthy for a society and must be ceased as it is high time now.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

