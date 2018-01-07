Production of electric fans up by 25.82pc

Islamabad

Production of electric fans in the county increased by 25.82 per cent during first four months (July-Oct) of the year 2017-18 as compared to same period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 901,857 units of electric fans were produced while 716,806 units were manufactured during same period of previous year.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on year-on-year basis, the production of electric fans also increased to 183,398 units in October 2017 from 162,440 units in same period of the year 2016, thus showing an increase of 12.9 per cent.

However, the export of electric fans from the country witnessed a decline of 14.84 per cent during July-November 2017-18 as compared to July-November 2016-17.

During the period under review, 297,000 electric fans worth of $7.529 million were exported while export of 446,000 units valuing $8.841 was recorded during same period of last year.

On year-on-year, and month-on-month basis, the export of electric fans during November 2016, surged by 69.46 per cent and 117.67 per cent when compared with the export during October 2017 and November 2016 respectively.

The export rose to 60,000 units amounting $1.737 million in November 2017 from 35,000 units worth of $1.025 million in October 2017 and 39,000 fans valuing $798,000 in November 2016.—APP