Produce 172 members in NA and we will accept you PM

Bilawal tells Imran

Says Imran compromised on country’s financial sovereignty

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of compromising the country’s financial sovereignty by agreeing to take loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The country’s financial sovereignty was compromised the day the PTI government agreed to take loan from IMF”. The PPP Bilawal Bhutto said while addressing a public rally in Parachinar Kurram tribal district. “Imran used to say I will commit suicide instead of bowing before the IMF but the moment he became the Prime Minister, he knocked at the IMF door”. Said Bilawal. PPP chairman said it would be injustice to the country if PM Imran is allowed to remain in power any longer. Bilawal, however, said he will accept Imran Khan as Premier should he produces support of 172 members in the national assembly

“I challenge Imran Khan to show the support of 172 MNAs and we will definitely accept him as the Prime Minister failing which he should land in Bani Gala that is closed by”. The Scion of the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto said adding “We have shown that Imran Khan has lost the majority hence he is no longer the prime minister”.

Bilawal castigated the PTI government for what he said historic inflation confronting the country due to economic mismanagement. He said the PM had promised the nation 100 million jobs and promised to not turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but he failed.

Bilawal said calling incumbent government Riyasat-e-Madina was an insult to its name saying “What kind of Riyasat-e-Madina is this which provides relief to the rich and inflation to the poor”.

PPP chairman said the public was facing the burden of Imran Khan’s economic failure by paying heavy bills. He called the PTI Tsunami a “catastrophe” and said the incumbent government favored a selected people and provided them relief in the last budget. He said the PTI government was pursuing the economic policies that benefitted the rich and targeted the poor.

Calling Imran Khan as “Selected” Bilawal said he was imposed upon the country by certain forces that have done great injustice to the country and the people. “It’s not our Prime Minister he is someone else’s Prime Minister who made him PM through rigged elections”. Maintained Bilawal Zardari.

Bilawal said it was unfair on part of Prime Minister Imran to hurl abuses on the opponents after seeing that he is losing the war saying Imran Politics was based upon abuses and witchcraft.