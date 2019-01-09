Proclaimed offender held in Bolan

Quetta

Police and Levies forces arrested a proclaimed offender involved in different cases of crime in Bhag area of Balon district on Tuesday. According to police sources, on special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bolan Najeeb-Ullah Pandrani, police and Levies forces jointly conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended a proclaimed offender. The police sources said he was involved in various crime activities in the area, adding that action would be continued against proclaimed offenders and criminals for eradication of illegal activities in the area.—APP

