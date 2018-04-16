Process of scaring MQMP should be halted: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement Bahadurabad (MQM-B) chief Farooq Sattar on Sunday demanded to halt process of instilling fear within ranks and lawmakers of MQM.

He was addressing press conference in Karachi. Sattar claimed that lawmakers and leaders of MQM were forced to shift loyalties as they were being frightened and threatened. He termed the procedure unacceptable and appealed army chief to take notice of the prevailing situation.

Earlier, MQMP’s member of Sindh Assembly Sumeta Afzal Saeed joined ranks of PSP and dismissed rumors that she was forced to do so.

On the other hand, Pak Sar Zameen (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Sunday made it overtly clear that doors of PSP had been closed everlastingly for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Bahadurabad (MQM-B) chief Farooq Sattar.

Orignally published by NNI