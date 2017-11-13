Problems of textile sector to be resolved: State Minister

Faisalabad

State Minister for Commerce and Textile Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari said on Sunday that his ministry had compiled a summary regarding the problems facing by the textile sector which would be submitted before the national assembly to pave way for immediate relief and sustained growth of this important segment of national economy.

Addressing members of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) here, he said that he was fully conversant with the issues of textile sector and was trying from day first to resolve the same.

However, many of these issues are linked with other ministries and in order to settle down these, he will arrange meetings of the representatives of textile sector with the high officials of these ministries.

He said that he had already brought the issues of delay in refund-claims and abuse of discretionary powers by tax officials into the notice of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar who had assured that the issues would be addressed on top priority basis.

Regarding local level issues, he said that he would have a meeting with Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue tomorrow. He has requested MNAs Mian Abdul Mannan and Chaudhry Nisar to join him which would also be attended by the representatives of textile sector.

Similarly, another meeting with deputy commissioner Faisalabad would also be arranged to resolve the issues relating to environment, social security and Punjab Revenue Authority, etc.

Responding to a question about Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), the minister requested the Chairman APTPMA to nominate 2-3 representatives so that he could arrange their meeting with the concerned authorities to settle down these issues amicably. “No doubt government is focusing on enhancing exports but the issues of local industry would also be taken care-off”, he said.

In his welcome address, Chairman APTPMA Khalid Habib Sheikh underlined the problems confronted by the textile processing sector and said that high cost of doing business, GIDC, sales tax on import of coal, turn over tax, withholding tax and refund issues had shattered the profitability of this sector.

He said that smuggling of cloth was yet another threat to this value-added and laborer intensive industry. He demanded a separate electricity tariff for the textile sector.

He also demanded to withdraw the notification for banning import of cotton and yarn. Later, APTPMA shield was presented to State Minister Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari.—APP