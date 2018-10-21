Problems of Gwadar people to be resolved: Jam Kamal

GWADAR: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the government is utilizing all available resources to resolve problems being faced by the residents of Gwadar city.

This was stated the Chief Minister while talking to a delegation of fishermen who called on him in Gwadar on Sunday.

The delegation apprised him of their problems especially with regard to construction of East Bay Break Water.

CM Jam Kamal Khan assured them to protect interests of residents of Gwadar in the ongoing developmental projects at all costs.

