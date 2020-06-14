Problems of brick kilns owners will be resolved

Environment Protection Director General Tanveer Ahmed Warraich has assured that the problems faced by the brick kilns owners would be conveyed to higher authorities concerned for their immediate resolutions.

He was chairing an important meeting with the representatives of Kiln Association in the Committee Room of Environment Department on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by President Kiln Association Shoaib Khan Niazi, General Secretary Mehr Abdul Haq, Director EPD Naseem-ul-Rehman and representatives of Brick Kiln association.

Issues due to Covid-19 discussed in details.

Representatives of the Kiln Association told the DG that business life has been paralyzed due to coronavirus all over the Punjab and the a condition of uncertainty prevailed in the country.

However, the work of the kiln industries also affected and millions of bricks are lying idle on the kilns while the buyers are invisible.

They also appealed to the DG to perform his role in the extension of the deadline at least further two months instead of June 30. The kiln industries should also be rewarded easy advanced loans to strengthen the industries, they added.

Warraich appreciated the association’s cooperation in controlling environmental pollution and said that the Government of the Punjab fully aware that how much industries affected by corona.

He assured them that all your legitimate concerns will be conveyed to the higher authorities so that your grievances would be addressed.

He said that the procedure of easy loan to industry facing slow process due to corona but will be started soon after completion of all process. The closure of kilns or eliminating jobs is not our agenda but compromise on environmental issues is not possible at any cost, he concluded.