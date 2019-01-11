Problems in Islamic banking

Jakarta

According to data from the monthly bank report, credit growth in the banking industry in the third quarter of this year has reached double digits at 12.98 percent year-on-year. The achievement of credit performance in this period was better than in the same period last year, when it only grew at 7.93 percent. However, the impressive credit performance of the banking industry was apparently not followed by the Islamic banks. Islamic banks’ credit (financing) only grew by 3.64 percent, the lowest compared to those of other bank groups such as state-owned banks that grew by 15.29 percent, national private banks by 10.20 percent, foreign bank branch offices by 22.13 percent, joint venture banks by 20 percent and regional banks by 8.18 percent.— Agencies

